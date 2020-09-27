GOLD Weekly Forecast, September 28 - October 2



This/Next Week Forecast

(September 28 - October 2, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1906, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1966 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 2033.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1862, which will be followed by reaching support level 1795. previous week gold forecast chart

Fundamental Analysis Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1800 - 1750. Long-term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1920 - 1795, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2175 - 2400.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1795, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1500 and 1350.

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.