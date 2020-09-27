ONE44 Analytics Grains Update



SOYBEANS

In our last update on 9/10/20, this is what we posted...

The Soybeans have now had two closes above the970.00 major Gann square. This is now our swing point. As long as they remain above it, look for1020.00, this is23.6%back to the all-time high and then1045.00, this is61.8%back to the 2016 high.



Now that they have hit both of these targets, 1045.00 becomes the long term swing point. On a break from this area the target is 945.00, this is 38.2% back to the 5/14/19 low. This level is our short term swing point that they must stay above to say the uptrend will continue. Any break from 1045.00 that only goes 23.6% back of the same move at 985.00 keeps the market very positive. With a couple solid closes above 1045.00 the long term target is 1165.00.

CORN

Corn is now well above the 200 day moving average and sitting right on our long term swing point of 360.00, this is a major Gann square and 38.2% back to the 2019 high. As long as it can stay above this level the next target is 61.8% back to the same high at 405.00, this is also a major Gann square. With a couple close's back below 360.00 look for the 320.00 major Gann square.

WHEAT

The Wheat remains the same, the swing point is the530.00 major Gann square. Above it,look for the585.00 major Gann squareand below it they go for the480.00 major Gann square. It will still take a couple close's above590.00to breakout of the long term trading range. You can get the charts for this update here, https://www.one44analytics.com/ This is our latest video on Fibonacci retracements and the 38% rule https://youtu.be/r9MSKhtH84E To get a greater understanding of the Fibonacci retracements, take a look at our Youtube video on the Intro to Fibonacci retracements, or go tohttp://www.one44analytics.com for all the rules/guidelines and examples of them. The video can be found here, https://youtu.be/8tHXKavOjpw



Recent articles from this author ONE44 Analytics Grains Update

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

ONE44 Analytics Bitcoin

ONE44 Analytics Grains Update

ONE44 Analytics Grains Update

About the author An accomplished and talented professional with a comprehensive background as a market analyst providing analysis for hedge funds and high net worth traders in the Grains, Bonds, Equity Indexes and Stocks. Delivers real-time market analysis to traders via desk top and mobile devices. Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Gann and Fibonacci, developed models that are the underlying structure of all markets. Analyze and forecast future market movements with consistent results. Establish discretionary trading strategies across futures markets with short to medium term hold times. Research and develop new trading strategies to evolve with changing market conditions. To learn more about ONE44 Analytics, contact Nick Ehrenberg at (773) 531-1315 or go to

www.one44analytics.com