Source: Getty Images
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the December contract is currently trading at 112.15 after settling last Friday in Chicago at 111.85 basically unchanged for the week still looking to continue its bullish trend in my opinion. The volatility at the present time has come to a crawl over the last several weeks as we are awaiting some fresh fundamental news to dictate short term price action.
Prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I'm keeping a close eye on this market looking to enter into a bullish position on some type of price pull back therefor lowering the monetary risk. If you are long a futures contract I would place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at the September 22nd low of 109.80 as an exit strategy.
For the bullish momentum to continue prices after break the 112.47 in my opinion and if that does occur I think the 115 level will be touched soon as I see no reason to be short cattle. At the present time I do not have any livestock recommendations as I'm also keeping a very close eye on a possible bullish position in the hog market, but the chart structure is terrible therefor the monetary risk is too high, however the cattle situation is completely different as the chart structure is excellent so look to play this to the upside.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: LOW
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.