I Remain Bullish Cattle Prices



Source: Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the December contract is currently trading at 112.15 after settling last Friday in Chicago at 111.85 basically unchanged for the week still looking to continue its bullish trend in my opinion. The volatility at the present time has come to a crawl over the last several weeks as we are awaiting some fresh fundamental news to dictate short term price action. Prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I'm keeping a close eye on this market looking to enter into a bullish position on some type of price pull back therefor lowering the monetary risk. If you are long a futures contract I would place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at the September 22nd low of 109.80 as an exit strategy. For the bullish momentum to continue prices after break the 112.47 in my opinion and if that does occur I think the 115 level will be touched soon as I see no reason to be short cattle. At the present time I do not have any livestock recommendations as I'm also keeping a very close eye on a possible bullish position in the hog market, but the chart structure is terrible therefor the monetary risk is too high, however the cattle situation is completely different as the chart structure is excellent so look to play this to the upside. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: LOW If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.