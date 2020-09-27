Have Soybean Prices Topped Out ?



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 10.43 a bushel while currently trading at 10.01 down about $0.42 for the trading week as prices are right near a 2 week low as the entire grain market was lower across the board blamed on overbought conditions and profit taking. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 9.14 level & if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a hard basis only under the 2 week low which now stands at 9.85 as I'm not willing to risk any more than that price level. The volatility in soybeans certainly has expanded as we are experiencing multiple $0.20 trading ranges on a daily basis and that situation is going to remain for the foreseeable future as we await the next crop report which will be released in 3 weeks as that certainly will send high volatility back into this market. In my opinion even if we are stopped out I think the lows in the grain markets have occurred as I think we are now starting to enter a secular bullish trend going into 2021 which is excellent news for the farming community as the giant bearish trends finally have capitulated. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.