Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 10.43 a bushel while currently trading at 10.01 down about $0.42 for the trading week as prices are right near a 2 week low as the entire grain market was lower across the board blamed on overbought conditions and profit taking.
I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 9.14 level & if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a hard basis only under the 2 week low which now stands at 9.85 as I'm not willing to risk any more than that price level.
The volatility in soybeans certainly has expanded as we are experiencing multiple $0.20 trading ranges on a daily basis and that situation is going to remain for the foreseeable future as we await the next crop report which will be released in 3 weeks as that certainly will send high volatility back into this market.
In my opinion even if we are stopped out I think the lows in the grain markets have occurred as I think we are now starting to enter a secular bullish trend going into 2021 which is excellent news for the farming community as the giant bearish trends finally have capitulated.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: HIGH
