rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Crude Oil Analysis with the Market Profile
Sunday, September 27, 2020

by Alexander Kiel of UC Trading

Bookmark and Share

Crude Oil Analysis with the Market Profile

The following market analysis of the Crude Oil (CL) futures marketis based on the recent price developments and concludes with a potential future price movement. The analysis has been implemented with Sierra Chart tools utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the volume profile.

Analysis

The week before last week, the crude oil market performed a strong long push (1) and created significant volume in the upper area resulting in a range (2). Last week, sellers illustrated strength and leading to a breakout to the downside of the range (3).

Crude Oil Analysis with the Market Profile by UC Trading

Subsequently, the market consolidated the entire week and created a large range. The markets context can be defined neutral as long as the price remains in that range.

Crude Oil Analysis with the Candle Stick Chart by UC Trading

Considering a long perspective, the market needs to break the upper range level (4) with a first target at the earlier upper range (2) level. In contrast on the short side, the market needs to break the lower range level (5) with a first potential target at the weekly VPOC level.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Alexander Kiel has occupied various positions in the area of private banking covering wealth management, portfolio management and management support. Subsequently, he founded the equity investment project Universal Capital and became active as an independent futures trader.

 

He has extended his trading activities with UC Trading in a coaching course providing professional insights into order flow trading.

 

Alexander can be reached via support@uctrading.coach.

 

 

Contributing author since 5/4/2020

 

 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy