Crude Oil Analysis with the Market Profile

The following market analysis of the Crude Oil (CL) futures marketis based on the recent price developments and concludes with a potential future price movement. The analysis has been implemented with Sierra Chart tools utilising the weekly market profile in combination with the volume profile.

Analysis

The week before last week, the crude oil market performed a strong long push (1) and created significant volume in the upper area resulting in a range (2). Last week, sellers illustrated strength and leading to a breakout to the downside of the range (3).

Subsequently, the market consolidated the entire week and created a large range. The markets context can be defined neutral as long as the price remains in that range.

Considering a long perspective, the market needs to break the upper range level (4) with a first target at the earlier upper range (2) level. In contrast on the short side, the market needs to break the lower range level (5) with a first potential target at the weekly VPOC level.