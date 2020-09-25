Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.4 million head on September 1, 2020. The inventory was 4 percent above September 1, 2019. This is the highest September 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.06 million head, 9 percent above 2019. Net placements were 2.00 million head. During August, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 405,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 335,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 470,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 522,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 230,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 95,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during August totaled 1.89 million head, 3 percent below 2019.

*Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during August, 10 percent below 2019.





