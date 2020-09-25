Keep A Close Eye On Coffee



Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the December contract is currently trading at 111.65 a pound as prices continue to hover right near a 14 year low as I do believe the 100 level will hold as I'm looking at a possible bullish position once the risk/reward become more in your favor as I will not go short as I think the downside is very limited. Coffee prices are trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is lower to mixed as I would like to see this market trade down to the 105 level while then keeping a close eye on the possible bullish position so be patient as I still think there's a little weakness ahead. Demand concerns continue to weigh on coffee prices as a resurgence of the global Covid pandemic may prompt countries to re-impose lockdowns that curb economic growth and coffee consumption. Coffee prices remain on the defensive on signs of bigger coffee supplies as well after Conab on Tuesday said it sees Brazil 2020 arabica coffee output at 47.4 mln bags, up +38% y/y and above a previous estimate of 46 mln bags. At the current time I do not have any soft commodity recommendations as these markets remain choppy, however I think once the U.S election is finished the bullish trends will arrive once again. TREND: LOWER--MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

