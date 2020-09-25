rounded corner
Copper Prices Hit A 2 Week Low
Friday, September 25, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Copper Futures---Copper futures in the December contract settled last Friday in New York around the 3.1100 level while currently trading at 2.9600 down about 1500 points for the week hitting a 2 week low. I had been recommending a bullish position from around the 3.0140 level getting stopped out earlier in the week around the 2.9560 level as the entire precious metal sector absolutely fell out of bed this week due to a strengthening dollar coupled with massive profit-taking.

The stock market volatility is high especially to the downside as that is spooking many other commodity sectors while at the current time the trend remains mixed, but I do believe a copper bottom will be formed soon.

Copper prices are trading right at their 20 day but still above their 100 day as the trend is mixed in the short-term so be patient as we could be involved soon as I think higher prices are ahead despite this recent setback.

At the current time I do not have any precious metal recommendations as I was stopped out of platinum which also fell out of bed earlier in the week as there's a lot of uncertainty out there due to the Coronavirus and the U.S election sending shockwaves throughout the markets this week.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
