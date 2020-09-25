Hello traders,

USDCAD started recovering nicely from the lows, and above the upper Elliott wave channel line, which confirms a completed wave 3) of a bearish trend, and a corrective wave 4) to be underway. Wave four usually retraces 38.2% of a wave three, which comes in around 1.35 area, also area of a former swing low. In case wave 4) retraces even further, then former wave 4 can also act as resistance, at 1.364-1.372 area.

Trade well!

USDCAD, daily