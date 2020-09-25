NASDAQ 100 Update



847 254 5589 "Quantitative" analysis is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis. It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional! Today we revisit the NASDAQ 100. After putting in a high of 12,421 our Daily Quant entered a daily sell where it remained for twelve days. Meanwhile the market broke down to 10,656. The Weekly Quant followed seven days later. Remember the Weekly Quant is KEY. It appears that the weekly quant will join the daily if the market strengthens over the next week. Lets wait and see. Would you like a free two week trial? Receive up to five individual markets of your choice. Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up. We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.



About the author Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career. Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years. Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction. For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading. The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.