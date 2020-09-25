rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Shanghai Composite Index in Multi Year Consolidation
Friday, September 25, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Shanghai Composite Index in Multi Year Consolidation

September 23, 2020 By EWFHendra (Edit)

As of 22 September, Shanghai Composite Index (SSE) is up 6.9% despite the geopolitical tension with the US and coronavirus pandemic. Contrast this with S&P 500 which has YTD performance of 2.1%. Part of the reasons for the resilience is due to Chinese economy relatively speedy recovery from the pandemic. After the initial breakout in Wuhan, Chinese government took a draconian lockdown which successfully contained the virus. Although occasional breakout still happens, Chinas effort in containing the coronavirus is pretty successful compared to some western countries.

China GDP comparison

Compared to other countries, Chinese economy and business activity recover and restart faster. Refinitiv data shows Chinese firms would see a net income profit growth of 6% this year compared to the average 20% decline in global companies earnngs.

Shanghai Composite Index (SSE) Long Term Elliott Wave Chart

A long term outlook in Shanghai Composite Index (SSE) shows that the Index still remains in multi year triangle consolidation. We believe the consolidation most likely should resolve to the upside. However, due to the size of the triangle, the Index can easily continue to consolidate in the next few years. Shorter cycle, the Index can retest the upper line of the triangle around CNY 4400 in the next few months before pulling back again.

To get a regular Elliott Wave update on other World Indices in 4 different time frames, feel free to take our Free Trial here > 14 days FREE Trial



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy