On September 11-13, Chris joined Chris Marcus of Arcadia Economics and some of the top silver bugs in the world at Silver Fest; a celebration of silver, silver investing, silver mining, and the incredible people that make the silver community as loyal, dedicated, and special as it is! Chris presented his latest technical analysis on silver with updated price targets and shared some knowledge on how we, as technical analysts, determine when to buy and sell the poor mans gold. Even though this presentation is from a week and a half ago the analysis remains in line with recent price activity! CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE CHRISS SILVERFEST PRESENTATION GET CHRISS TRADING AND INVESTING SIGNALS HERE

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018