The Nemenoff Report 09/24/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:30 am) December Bonds are up 0’9 at 176’19, 10 Yr. Notes up 0′ 01.5 at 139’17.5 and the 5 Yr. Note up 0’00.5 at 126’00.75. Yields are about unchanged with the 2 Yr. Note gaming 1 basis point on the 10 Yr. Note. Testimony by Fed Chairman Powell reiterated that rates will stay near zero through 2023. He also talked of the need for aid (the passage of a stimulus package) to ward off the hardship felt by many unemployed and small businesses in the face of the coved virus. The equity markets did not take this well causing treasuries To come off of recent lows. Grains: December Corn is 4’6 lower at 363’6, November Beans 12’6 lower at1001’6 and December Wheat down 0’6 at 543’0. Excellent harvest conditions and a strong dollar have both pressured these markets. As I have mentioned many times over the years, keep aware the direction of the dollar and it’s influence as a fundamental in determining prices. Cattle: October Live Cattle closed 67 points higher at 107.15 and October Feeder Cattle gained 90 points at 141.525. Both choice and select boxed beef prices were 1.30 higher. Demand has picked up somewhat over the last week, that being said, I suspect that cattle ready for market will start being heavier and cause beef inventory to rise . I also feel that the price premium of beef over pork and poultry will come into play all of which keeps me some negative on this market. Silver is currently down 77 cents at 22.33 and down about $4.50 for the week. I was expecting a break below 24.00 and now put support in 19.50 to 20.50 level. S&p’s: S&Ps are currently down 2.00 at 3229.00 down 110.00 for the week. A growing number of coved virus cases and deaths and a Fed outlook that points to a slowing economy and a stalling by the congress and senate have pressured these markets. Keep trading from the short side. Currencies: The Dollar index has now reached reached my target of 94.50 on the December contract an area where I once again will start trading from the short side on Rallies. Regards, Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com