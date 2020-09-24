EURJPY Halts Weakness, Faces Recovery Risk



EURJPY faces risk of further move higher halting its weakness on Thursday. On the downside, support comes in at the 122.50 level where a break will turn focus towards the 122.00 level. A cut through here will see a move towards the 121.50 level and possibly lower towards the 121.00 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 123.50 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 124.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 124.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 125.00 level. On the whole, EURJPY continues to face downside pressure short term but with risk of correction higher.







About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.