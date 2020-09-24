|
|
EURJPY Halts Weakness, Faces Recovery Risk
Thursday, September 24, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
|
EURJPY Halts Weakness, Faces Recovery Risk
EURJPY faces risk of further move higher halting its weakness on Thursday. On the downside, support comes in at the 122.50 level where a break will turn focus towards the 122.00 level. A cut through here will see a move towards the 121.50 level and possibly lower towards the 121.00 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 123.50 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 124.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 124.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 125.00 level. On the whole, EURJPY continues to face downside pressure short term but with risk of correction higher.
Recent articles from this author
- EURJPY Halts Weakness, Faces Recovery Risk - Thursday, September 24, 2020
- USDCHF Rallies, Eyes Further Upside Pressure - Monday, September 21, 2020
- CRUDE OIL Broader Upside Bias Remains Valid - Thursday, September 17, 2020
- EURUSD Looks To Weaken On Price Rejection - Sunday, September 13, 2020
- GBPJPY Sets Up To Strengthen Further - Saturday, September 12, 2020
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.