Chris Speaks With Crush the Street
Thursday, September 24, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
Chris joins Kenneth from Crush The Street to talk about the recent market activities, which is largely being driven by news events. Topics discussed include:
- Will economic optimism hurt Gold?
- Review of the lowest technical points for Gold and Silver.
- What are the seasonal forces to expect for Q4?
CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018