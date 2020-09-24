Markets Moving! The Corn & Ethanol Report 09/24/2020



We start off the day with Export Sales, Initial Jobless Claims (19/SEP0, Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (19/SEP) and Continuing Jobless Claims (19/SEP) at 7:30 A.M., Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Testimony, Fed Chair Powell Testimony, New Home Sales MoM (AUG), and New home Sales (AUG) at 9:00 A.M., EIA Gas storage at 9:30 A.M., Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index (SEP) at 10:00 A.M., 4-Week and 8-Week Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., Fed Evans speech and 7-Year Note Auction at 12:00 P.M., Fed Williams speech at 1:00 P.M., and HOGS & PIGS at 2:00 P.M. With Remnants of Beta moving northeast in Louisiana, this is the first time in weeks I can say there are no storms that pose a threat in the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico thanks to the radar and updates from the National Hurricane Center. On the Corn Front we have seen a dramatic change to the typical harvest selling pressure, with funds liquidating their long grain positions trying to square up margin calls elsewhere as the currency, Stock market and metals market felt the news of the scrutiny put on banks and money movement. We should see harvest start to pick up in the coming days with drier weather emerges as the rains and cooler temperatures in the Corn Belt slowed the initial start of harvest. In the overnight electronic session, the December corn is currently trading at 363 ¾ which is 4 ¾ cents lower. The trading range has been 368 ¼ to 363. On the Ethanol Front stocks gained 1% as blending demand keeps a sideways pattern over the last four weeks. At 19.997 million barrels (bbl) domestic ethanol supply added 199,000 (bbl) versus the year-over-year (YoY). Supply deficit narrowed from 15% to 11.1%. These signs tell me the industry learned the benefits this commodity can be used for other than fuel to gasoline. The September contract expires today with 8 outstanding Open Positions. There were no trades posted in the October ethanol and the market is currently showing 2 bids @ 1.165 and 0 offers with Open Interest at 37 contracts. The November contract posted a trade at 1.270 which is .020 lower. % contracts have traded, and the market is currently showing 1 bid @ .265 and 2 offers @ 1.300 with Open Interest at 21 contracts. On the Crude Oil front the market just seems well underbought. The market may need another headline to resurrect the bulls and reach out to the demand deniers that global supplies are tight with or without COVID-19. As we move into winter blends we see demand not declining in products. One day someone will wake up and do the math. In the overnight electronic session, the November crude oil is currently trading at 3976 which is 17 points lower. The trading range has been 4009 to 3912. On the Natural Gas front the market continues to roll. The EIA Gas Storage is out at 9:30 A.M., and the Reuters poll supplied by Scott DiSavino tells us that 13 analysts estimate ranges increasing to 68bcf to 96bcf with the median 76bcf and the actual estimate of 78bcf. In the overnight electronic session, the October natural gas is currently trading at 2.256 which is .131 higher. The trading range has been 2.320 to 2.185. The deferred months are lagging but may entice calendar spreaders to the table. Have A Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn



Recent articles from this author Markets Moving! The Corn & Ethanol Report 09/24/2020

Energy Prices May Rise ? The Corn & Ethanol Report 09/23/2020

Autumn Begins As we Move Closure To Harvest. The Corn & Ethanol Report 09/22/2020

Bearish Market Tones on Energy Complex As the Active Hurricane Season Continues. The Corn & Ethanol Report 09/21/2020

More Activity in the Atlantic & Gulf of Mexico. The Corn & Ethanol Report 09/18/2020

About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com