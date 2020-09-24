Watch us on RFD-TV, today at 12:45 PM CT!

Corn (December)

Fundamentals : December corn futures chopped around yesterday but are rolling over in the overnight/early morning trade on the back of technical selling. Todays export sales report showed Net sales of 2,139,000 MT for 2020/2021 were primarily for China (566,400 MT), unknown destinations (371,500 MT).

Technicals : Corn futures are continuing to breakdown, testing our first support pocket which we have had defined as 359 -363 . This pocket represents previously important price points, a key retracement, and the 200-day moving average. A failure to hold this level would..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Soybeans (November)

Fundamentals : November soybean futures are continuing to retreat in the early morning trade as long liquidation persists. Todays export sales report showed Net sales of 3,194,700 MT for 2020/2021 were primarily for China (1,879,100 MT, including 198,000 MT switched from unknown destinations and decreases of 6,100 MT) and unknown destinations (770,500 MT).

Technicals : The soybean market has pulled back into our 4-star support pocket, 995-1000 . This is a pocket we have been talking about from the end of last week and the start of this week, noting that options expiration (tomorrow) may play a role in pinning prices near here. The..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Chicago Wheat (December)

Fundamentals : Todays export sales report showed net sales of 351,200 metric tons (MT) for 2020/2021 were up 5 percent from the previous week, but down 34 percent from the prior 4-week average.

Technicals : In our previous daily reports we have talked about a break below 554 -557 taking us to our next support pocket, 540-542 . This pocket represents previously important price points, a key retracement, and the 200-day moving average. Just below this pocket is..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

