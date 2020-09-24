On September 4, I posted an article here on Inside Futures entitled, Shying From the Long Side of All Markets. Below are the final 3 paragraphs from the article. Based on what I am witnessing this morning my past comments seem timely. Judge for yourself.

However, the dollar is impressively higher while at the same time crude oil and the metals are lower. In fact, the dollar is flashing a buy signal which, in theory, is bearish commodities per se. And with a long weekend looming large, the commodities may be poised to take a hit next week.

It also has to be noted that this is September, the most bearish month of the year for stocks and commodities. And history has shown clearly that a poor close on a Friday, for stocks, equities, shares and so on can lead to unusual weakness the next week. Right now, the Dow is down 210 points and in a world of hurt.

My lean remains the same. I do not wish to be long any market on the board. Not with this being September and my technical work flashing sell signals for metals, crude oil, stocks and so on. I have no desire to be long.

This morning as I type furiously away, there is bright red ink with virtually every market anywhere. Stocks are sharply lower and on track to have the most bearish September in 18 years. Plus, the dollar is at a new, 2 month high and there are ugly losses again with precious metals. But none of that is a surprise because I have touted daily that September is the most bearish month of the year for stocks and commodities. And though there is widespread weakness this morning, September is not yet over.

