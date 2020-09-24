GBPUSD Stays Vulnerable to Further Losses



GBPUSD beartrendextends GBP weak due to: Rising UK COVID-19 cases

New lockdown measures

The wavering UK trade talks with the EU

Ongoing progress with the UK Internal Markets Bill

A dovish Bank of England, looking at negative interest rates USD strong as a safe haven , with a risk off theme resuming. Day trade update and view A Wednesday dip lower toextend the September bear move to 1.2675, thena low-level consolidation, afterTuesday's failure from just below our flagged resistance at 1.2871, from 1.2867, to reinforceMonday'ssignificant sell-off on through various supports andthe earlier September plunge through key 1.2981(to shift the intermediate-term outlook to bearish),to keep the risk to the downside Thursday. Day trade setup We see a downside bias through 1.2675 for 1.2644; a break here maybe aims for1.2577.

But above 1.2777/83 aims for 1.2867/71and possibly opens risk up to 1.2967. Intermediate-term outlook TheearlySeptember push below 1.2981 signalledan intermediate-term shift to a bear trend. Downside risks: We see an intermediate-termbear trend to aim for 1.2644, 12480 and maybe 1.2251.

We see an intermediate-termbear trend to aim for 1.2644, 12480 and maybe 1.2251. What changes this?Above 1.3007 shifts the intermediate-termbear trendto neutral; through 1.3239to an intermediate-termbull trend.

Please check out further great content from Steve Miley here at FXExplained



Recent articles from this author GBPUSD Stays Vulnerable to Further Losses

USDCAD: Upside Risk to Key 1.3460

S&P 500 E-Mini Future: Intermediate-term bear threat to our key 3190.25/88.5 supports

USDJPY Bull Threats

DAX: Strong Recovery Rally

About the author Steve Miley has 29 years of financial market experience and is the founder, Director and Primary Analyst at The Market Chartist, plus Editor and Lead Writer for FXExplained.co.uk. The Market Chartist provide daily technical analysis reports, with written commentary and key support/ resistance levels to an institutional, professional and retail client base. The 30+ daily reports include European, UK and US Bonds & Equity Index Futures, G10 currencies, Brent Crude Oil, UK Nat Gas, TTF Gas, Gold, Silver and LME Base Metals. Steve is also the Academic Dean for The London School of Wealth Management, a role he truly enjoys and appreciates, being able to educate a diverse array of students on the financial markets world. Steve spent 2009-2012 as a Director of the FX Technical Analysis Research Strategy team at Credit Suisse and was previously at Merrill Lynch for 15 years from 1994-2009; 10 years as a technical analyst, 5 years in Fixed Income derivatives sales. Steve has won many awards from the Technical Analyst Magazine Awards. He was the 2016 & 2013 Winner (plus 2014 Runner Up) for Best Independent Fixed Income Research & Strategy and winner of Best FX Research & Strategy in 2012. He was also a finalist in the Technical Analysts of the Year category each year for 2012-2017. He is a Member of the Society of Technical Analysts (MSTA) and holds a Masters Degree in Politics, Philosophy & Economics from Oxford University (Lincoln College).