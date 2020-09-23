According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending September 18, ethanol production slowed, shifting 2.2 percent lower, or 21,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 906,000 b/dequivalent to 38.05 million gallons daily and the smallest output since June. The four-week average ethanol production rate declined 0.6 percent to 924,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.16 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks expanded by 1.0 percent to 20.0 million barrels, which was 11.1 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories increased across all regions except the Midwest (PADD 2) and Rocky Mountains (PADD 4).





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, ticked up 0.4 percent to 8.52 million b/d (130.53 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 8.9 percent lower than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol slipped 0.7 percent to 839,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.86 bg annualized. This was 10.3 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 11,000 b/d, or 3.23 million gallons for the week. This marks the seventh time in nine weeks that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of July 2020.)





