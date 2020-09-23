B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info on our managed strategy. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (December) Yesterdays close: Settled 3299.25, up 24.25 NQ, yesterdays close: Settled at 11,149.50, up 160.50 Fundamentals: U.S. benchmarks finished strongly yesterday and the decisive move through major three-star resistance in the S&P carried the tape to Fridays settlement at 3316, as we called for in the Technical section. Price action is peeling back a bit ahead of the open after achieving the feat and the NQ is about 0.75% from its overnight high. Flash PMI data out of Europe this morning was mixed, Manufacturing was strong, but Services unexpectedly contracted. We look to the U.S. reads at 8:45 am CT. Day two from Congress with Fed Chair Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin begins at 9:00 am CT. Elsewhere on the calendar, Cleveland Fed President Mester speaks at 8:00 am CT, she is a 2020 voter. Chicago Fed President Evans, a 2021 voter, speaks at 10:00 am CT, Boston Fed President Rosengren is at 11:00 am CT, and Fed Governor Quarles is due at 1:00 pm CT. There is a 5-year Note auction at noon CT. Bill Baruch joined Bloomberg yesterday to discuss markets broadly and the stocks he likes. TikTok remains in the headlines; Chinas state-run media has shown harsh disapproval of the deal which foreshadows a rocky road ahead. Traders must keep an ear to the ground as this develops and acts as a barometer for U.S.-China relations. Nike is up 12% ahead of the bell after reporting an 82% jump in online sales. General Mills is up nearly 2% beating sales estimates. Banks in Europe are bouncing back a bit, led by Barclays +3.85%. HSBC and Deutsche Bank are each up about 2%.

Technicals: Our target was hit on Monday and we became Neutral shortly thereafter. Price action in the S&P and NQ have both tested crucial areas of resistance overnight; for the S&P that is 3316.25 and for the NQ 11,202-11,255. Despite a little consolidation this morning, price action is decisively out above our momentum indicators; for each the S&P and NQ they align to create first key support. To the downside, major three-star support comes in at ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Crude Oil (December) Yesterdays close: Settled at 39.80, up 0.26 Fundamentals: Crude Oil is deflecting U.S. Dollar strength and the weakness seen across the commodity space. Instead it is focusing on the massive draw of 7.735 mb of Gasoline on last nights API and an uptick in Manufacturing across Europe. The U.S. Flash PMI read is due at 8:45 am CT. EIA inventory data follows at 9:30 am CT and analysts expect -2.325 mb of Crude, -0.648 mb Gasoline and -1.02 mb Distillates. The Gasoline draw on API offset a surprise build of 0.691 mb of Crude.

Technicals: Overnight strength has been capped by first key resistance at 40.30-40.51. Still, price action is holding out above our Pivot which is yesterdays settlement and our momentum indicator. Below the market, first key support has buoyed weakness while coupled with major three-star support below. Look for a close outside of ...Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Gold (December) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1907.6, down 3.0 Fundamentals: Here, yesterday, we said, Our first major three-star resistance is 1923 and Gold must close above here today or faces a high probability of retesting yesterdays low (1885). After failing at that resistance yesterday and settling at 1907.6, the metal has done exactly that; it slipped sharply overnight to a low of 1876. U.S. Dollar strength is pressuring commodities, just as a baseline for the Federal Reserve to raise rates has quietly sucked away the QE-infinity narrative. Still, a major catalyst this week is deadlock and division in Washington that promises to not achieve new fiscal measures ahead of the election. U.S. Flash PMIs are due at 8:45 am CT while day two for Fed Chair Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin in Congress begins at 9:00 am CT.

Technicals: We remain unequivocally long-term Bullish in Bias Gold and have steadfastly said in recent weeks to not chase Gold at the topside of its range. Strong resistance comes in today at yesterdays settlement which aligns with our slipping momentum indicator; this comes in at 1901 this morning but will be lower as the day unfolds. A close above ... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results