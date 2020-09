Hello traders,

NZDUSD started dropping from the 0.679 high in impulsive fashion and below the lower ending diagonal line, which confirms a completed Elliott wave ending diagonal pattern, and a minimum, three-wave reversal to be underway. We labelled decline as wave A/1, which is in final stages, and can be followed by a three-wave correction as B/2, with resistance at the 0.668/0.669 area.

NZDUSD, 4h