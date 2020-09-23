USDCAD: Upside Risk to Key 1.3460



USDCAD day trade update and view A prod higher Tuesday to just stall at next resistance at1.3347, at1.3346, but to stillbuild on Monday's surgeto overcome resistancesat 1.3247/59 and 1.3272,to keep the threat higherfor Wednesday. Day trade setup We see an upside bias for 1.3346/47 and1.3420; a break here aims for key 1.3460andmaybe 1.3483.

But below 1.3237/26 opens risk down to 1.3168 and possibly towards1.3114/1.3083. USDCAD intermediate-term outlook The April push below 1.3922 set anintermediate-term bear trend. Downside risks: We see downside risk for 1.2990/1.2948, 1.2799 and 1.2550.

We see downside risk for 1.2990/1.2948, 1.2799 and 1.2550. What changes this? Above 1.3460 shifts the intermediate-term outlook to neutral and above 1.3715 to bullish.



About the author Steve Miley has 29 years of financial market experience and is the founder, Director and Primary Analyst at The Market Chartist, plus Editor and Lead Writer for FXExplained.co.uk. The Market Chartist provide daily technical analysis reports, with written commentary and key support/ resistance levels to an institutional, professional and retail client base. The 30+ daily reports include European, UK and US Bonds & Equity Index Futures, G10 currencies, Brent Crude Oil, UK Nat Gas, TTF Gas, Gold, Silver and LME Base Metals. Steve is also the Academic Dean for The London School of Wealth Management, a role he truly enjoys and appreciates, being able to educate a diverse array of students on the financial markets world. Steve spent 2009-2012 as a Director of the FX Technical Analysis Research Strategy team at Credit Suisse and was previously at Merrill Lynch for 15 years from 1994-2009; 10 years as a technical analyst, 5 years in Fixed Income derivatives sales. Steve has won many awards from the Technical Analyst Magazine Awards. He was the 2016 & 2013 Winner (plus 2014 Runner Up) for Best Independent Fixed Income Research & Strategy and winner of Best FX Research & Strategy in 2012. He was also a finalist in the Technical Analysts of the Year category each year for 2012-2017. He is a Member of the Society of Technical Analysts (MSTA) and holds a Masters Degree in Politics, Philosophy & Economics from Oxford University (Lincoln College).