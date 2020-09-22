Knowing What You Don't Know

Every trader has done it. You've done it, your friends have done it, even your broker has done it at one point early in their career.

Here's the scenario:

You've finally finished your futures education at Cannon Trading Company. You've done you're homework on stops, limits, indicators and price movements for the market you're trading. You're ready to go, you enter your limit order and you wait.

**DING**

You get filled. Your heart rate picks up, a wry smile crosses your face and you begin to imagine the possibilities of the one trade you're in: How much can I make? How much can I lose before it's too much? You've waited through months of technical trading and deep meditation to get here, and now it's finally paying off with one of your first trades in the live market. Sayonara paper trading; aloha live futures.

Then, all of a sudden, the top of the hour hits and the market starts acting up. It's getting more volatile and more volatile; it's picking up speed and taking an unforgiving turn against you.You can't think straight, all you can think about is your losing position that could get worse and worse as the seconds go by. You race to put in a stop order, but you finally have to settle for a market order just to stop the bleeding. You stare.

**DING**