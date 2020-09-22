rounded corner
Wheat - Just My Opinion
Tuesday, September 22, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Overnight Egypt buys 405 K T. Russian wheat paid $7-$8 per T. higher vs. purchases one week ago

Once again US wheat futures trade with the crowd. Whether it was the opening surge that corn and soybeans saw on the day sessions opening or the higher Russian prices it failed to sustain that early rally. The US Dollar continues to show a firming bias and thats not good for US wheat to be competitive in the Worlds export circles.

Like the rest of the US Ag sector wheat futures are moving into a technical corrective/consolidation phase following recent stout rallies. I dont see prices completely breaking down but prices will not run away from us on the upside. For the time being Dec Chgo wheat is no worse than $5.40 no better than $5.80. I do think the KC market will continue to gain on Chgo but it too should remain range bound for now no worse than $4.70 no better than $5.10.

Daily Support & Resistance 9/23

Dec Chgo Wheat: $5.50 - $5.67

Dec KC Wheat: $4.84 - $5.00

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

