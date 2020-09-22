How to Decipher Recent Market Activity



Yesterday Chris Vermeulen, Founder and Chief Market Strategist for The Technical Traders, heldtwowebinars and Q&A sessions with Adelaide Capital and RTD. These interactive sessions will help you decipher what has been happening in the markets over the past few trading sessions, and what to look out for next. In this first Q&A webinar, Chris joins Deborah HonigAdelaide Capitalto answer questions about the market over the past few trading sessions, what is going on with Gold, Silver and the Miners, etc. CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE ADELAIDE CAPITAL Q&A The second Live Q&A was held with Mike from Rethinking The Dollar. Chris shares how he sees both gold and silver going lower in the short term and why it has never been a greater time to get involved before the really big moves start. CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE ADELAIDE CAPITAL Q&A GET CHRISS TRADING AND INVESTING SIGNALS HERE

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

