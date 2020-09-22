|
How to Decipher Recent Market Activity
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
Yesterday Chris Vermeulen, Founder and Chief Market Strategist for The Technical Traders, heldtwowebinars and Q&A sessions with Adelaide Capital and RTD. These interactive sessions will help you decipher what has been happening in the markets over the past few trading sessions, and what to look out for next.
In this first Q&A webinar, Chris joins Deborah HonigAdelaide Capitalto answer questions about the market over the past few trading sessions, what is going on with Gold, Silver and the Miners, etc.
CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE ADELAIDE CAPITAL Q&A
The second Live Q&A was held with Mike from Rethinking The Dollar. Chris shares how he sees both gold and silver going lower in the short term and why it has never been a greater time to get involved before the really big moves start.
CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE RTD Q&A
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
