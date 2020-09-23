847-254-5589

"Quantitative" analysis is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional!

Lets Examine December Wheat

It all began twelve weeks ago when our Weekly Quant entered Buy mode. Dec Wheat rallied from 502 to 554. Nice long pull trade.

Following that the Weekly Quant slipped into a sell for one week, then back into a Weekly Buy for five more and a rally from 518.5 to 578!

Our Daily Quant has issued a sell signal and the Weekly Quant is heading for the 0.00 line. We are awaiting confirmation.

Would you like a free two week trial?

Receive up to five individual markets of your choice.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.