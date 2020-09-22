Honesetly, I cant speak much for the causality, let alone accuracy, of this account, but after reading this curated article, it makes too entertaining of a story to pass by.

In their daily curated posts, GSI Exchange wrote the following:

JPMorgan clients got a bit of a shock and a strong dose of confusion when the bank sent mixed messages last week--one analyst warning that JPM is slated for its biggest bout of forced selling, around $200 billion, while two other JPM analysts virtually discredited the analyst, describing the situation at JPM not as muted but bullish. The article youre about to read slants a bit toward the technical side. But it gives you a clear picture as to how a large financial institution like JPM manages its contingency messaging, possibly in order to save trust over truth.

Lets take a look at the chart to see how technical price action might have told a story about these events. The first Quant memo written by Nick Panigirtzoglou was released on Tuesday, pressuring share prices down toward JPMs uptrend line. There was some support, potentially bolstered by a counter-memo written by permabulls Bram Kaplan and Marko Kolanovic. Despite that second memo, or perhaps as a result of it, confusion might have increased the selling pressure, as price plunged with a massive gap-down opening the following week.

Do you buy this technical read? The finance sector index XLF (to which JPM is the second-largest holding) mirrored its plunge. Bank industry index KBE (to which JPM is the tenth largest holding) fared worse. The broader market also declined significantly last week and yesterday. As for the accuracy of this interpretation, I cant say Im certain. But it does make for an interesting narrative, doesnt it?

