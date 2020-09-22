Where is the USD headed



So gold keeps dropping and finding resistance at 2000 after the initial run-up so what gives?The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, is used by traders seeking a measure of the value of USD against a basket of currencies used by our trading partners. The index rises with the strengthening Dollar against these basket of currencies and drops if the Dollar weakens against these same currencies. The latest advance set forth by broader US Dollar Index reinforces the 94.50 - price level as an area of buoyancy, which was at 72.75 the move from key technical support level identified in last weeksFOMC preview.If you were to focus entirely on chart patterns, it aligns with aninverse head and shoulderpattern possibly now better formulated, which could signal a bottom is in place for the US Dollar if confirmed. A move by the DXY Index above the 94.00-handle which occured in the equities cash session today and is hovering around that 94-handle could be the validation sought by USD bulls as a neckline break and indicate more upside potential for USD price action. A strong dollar contributes more to weakness in precious metals than it does overall for US equities however, the resistance we are running into today at around 3294 for the Emini S&P futures is inidicative of the USD finding favor for short-term buy/hold versus equities heading into October. Chart analysis The chart below shows that a sustained move lower could occur only after we test the 95-price handle for the DXY.



Recent articles from this author Where is the USD headed

Currencies and Forex trade ideas

Did you miss the move back up in precious metals

Our core playbook for Aug 18

Our commodity trade ideas for Monday Aug 17

About the author Murali Sarma, Vice President of Business Integrations Inc., is an internationally known commodities analyst, author, trader and business consultant who has demystified commodity trading and introduced numerous futures trading strategies and indicators to traders - professional, non-professional and the novice trader - throughout the world. Murali began his trading career in the pre-dot-com bubble in 1998, electing to seek instruments to trade which had lesser volatility and offered more predictable analysis. From about 1999 to 2002, Murali traded out of the UK and moving to the US after that and working mostly independently with individual traders while learning from some of the best analysts and traders. While not being formally certified as a commodities trader, Murali preferred to hone in on his analysis and trading skills versus adding academically to his credentials. Murali believes that is isn’t about being right or wrong on your calls, it is about making money! Murali has helped several traders become successful over the last 10+ years of active futures trading and has a strong following of traders who like to seek out opportunities in the futures markets on a daily basis versus following the old “buy & hold” investing adage. While not being opposed to switching hats and becoming an “investor” every so often with swing trades in the equities markets, Murali prefers to trade what he can see on charts using multiple timeframes and handcrafted indicators suited for all types of markets. Murali excels in trading sideways and choppy markets with a scalping style of being in-out of intraday markets when there is no defined trend, and on most other days prefers trading to his own computed target levels during the intraday timeframe, while following the trend. In recent months, Murali has started a Twitter based alert service for intraday futures traders who like to trade commodities and index futures, and elected to blog post his daily analysis in commodities like WTI Crude & Gold and index future instruments like YM, NQ, ES & RTY. You may contact him via his email at info@tradeguidance.com