Be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.BTW, trading commodities is risky and not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

HAS THE SHINE COME OFF GOLD AND SILVER

Gold and Silver, have had a nice bullish run. December Gold rallied over six hundred thirty dollars from March 16 to August 10, since then December Gold has traded in a sideways chop. December Silver rallied over eighteen dollars from March 18 to August 7, and like Gold has now gone into a sideways chop. So what does the LAWG 647 Model tell us?

GOLD

Both the Positive and Negative Indicators are within the first Standard Deviation of the long term average. December Gold is in an uptrend and it will take a close at or below $1833.70 on Friday, September 25 to reverse the trend to bearish, which I agree is not likely. After this coming Friday, September 25 the price of poker increases as the reversals points increase. If December Gold closes at or below the prices indicated on the dates indicated it is very likely the trend goes bearish.

October 2 $1925.20

October 9 $1985.90

October 16 $2028.00

In order to invalidate the above prices December Gold will need to close at or above $2045 this Friday, September 25.

What to do? I will be looking to sell rallies in December Gold around $1940/$1950 and will be using stops as a risk limiting tool.

SILVER

Silver has been a strange one to say the least. According to the Model not only did the Positive Indicator for December Silver get to the 5th Standard Deviation above the long term average it achieved Dynamic Separation. Which means it became so over stretched to the top side that both the Negative and Positive Indicators were signaling the strong likelihood of a price correction to the downside. In the spirit of being open I have to admit I shorted December Silver too soon and it punished me. Thankfully my partner Steve Erdman showing more patience was able to take advantage of the over stretched situation. So where do we stand now?

As of last Fridays close both the Positive and Negative Indicators are above the first Standard Deviation of the long term average. December Silver is in an uptrend and it will take a close at or below $19.961 on Friday, September 22 to reverse the trend to bearish, which I agree is not likely. After this coming Friday, September 25 the price of poker increases as the reversals points increase. If December Silver closes at or below the prices indicated on the dates indicated it is very likely the trend goes bearish.

October 2 $23.08

October 9 $24.469

October 16 $27.797

In order to invalidate the above prices December Silver will need to close at or above $39.30 this Friday September 25.

What to do? I will be looking to sell rallies in December Silver around $25.50/$25.75 and will be using stops as a risk limiting tool.

