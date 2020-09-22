S&P 500 E-Mini Future: Intermediate-term bear threat to our key 3190.25/88.5 supports



Day trade update and view A plunge lower Monday to wipe out supports at 3280.75/78.75,3254.75 and 3234/33, to reject the upside pressures from the prior September rebounds from significant3298.25/95.5 support lows, to shift the threat lower for Tuesday. Day trade setup We see a downside bias for 3248/46and the 3217.25/12.5 swing lows; a break here aims for key3190.25/88.5,3156/55 andmaybe 3119.0.

But above 3289.5 quickly opens risk up to 3306.0 and possibly 3326.25, even the 3363/65 area. Intermediate-term outlook The early September sell-off below 3319.5signalledan intermediate-term shift to a broader range seen as 3190.25/88.5 to 3484.25. Downside risks: Below 3190.25/88.5 sets anintermediate-term bear trend to target3105.25, 3000.0, 2983.5 and 2923.75.

Below 3190.25/88.5 sets anintermediate-term bear trend to target3105.25, 3000.0, 2983.5 and 2923.75. Upside risks:Above 3484.25 sets anintermediate-term bull trend to target3587.0, the3626/30 extension target area and 3709.75. Also, checkout all the great analysis and reviews from Steve Miley at FXExplained.co.uk



About the author Steve Miley has 29 years of financial market experience and is the founder, Director and Primary Analyst at The Market Chartist, plus Editor and Lead Writer for FXExplained.co.uk. The Market Chartist provide daily technical analysis reports, with written commentary and key support/ resistance levels to an institutional, professional and retail client base. The 30+ daily reports include European, UK and US Bonds & Equity Index Futures, G10 currencies, Brent Crude Oil, UK Nat Gas, TTF Gas, Gold, Silver and LME Base Metals. Steve is also the Academic Dean for The London School of Wealth Management, a role he truly enjoys and appreciates, being able to educate a diverse array of students on the financial markets world. Steve spent 2009-2012 as a Director of the FX Technical Analysis Research Strategy team at Credit Suisse and was previously at Merrill Lynch for 15 years from 1994-2009; 10 years as a technical analyst, 5 years in Fixed Income derivatives sales. Steve has won many awards from the Technical Analyst Magazine Awards. He was the 2016 & 2013 Winner (plus 2014 Runner Up) for Best Independent Fixed Income Research & Strategy and winner of Best FX Research & Strategy in 2012. He was also a finalist in the Technical Analysts of the Year category each year for 2012-2017. He is a Member of the Society of Technical Analysts (MSTA) and holds a Masters Degree in Politics, Philosophy & Economics from Oxford University (Lincoln College).