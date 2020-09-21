Soybean Prices Lower On Profit Taking



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is down $0.15 at 10.28 a bushel as the entire grain market across the board is sharply lower as there is panic selling due to the fact that the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 900 points with a possible economic slowdown on the horizon. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 9.14 level if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 9.60 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will start to improve on a daily basis this week therefor lowering the monetary risk. At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in soybean meal and wheat and I do think corn prices are headed higher, but today is just one of those days blamed on massive profit-taking. Bean prices are still trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is strong to the upside. One interesting fact shows that the large speculator is long about 191,000 contracts the highest in 3 years, however the commercial short paper is now short 625,000 contracts which is the 8th largest in history so this truly is a battle between the bulls and the bears and I still think that higher prices are ahead so stay long. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.