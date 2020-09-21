Hog Prices Look To Fill Gap



SOURCE: Getty Images Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the December contract is sharply lower this Monday afternoon in Chicago down 130 points or 2.10% at 62.25 as the entire commodity sector across-the-board is lower as there is major uncertainty about the U.S election in a couple of months sending stock prices down nearly a 1000 points. At the current time I'm sitting on the sidelines as I had exited the bullish position around the 68.30 level as I'm waiting for the price gap on the daily chart to be filled which is slightly below the 60.00 level as prices still look expensive in my opinion. Hog prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as prices exploded over 30% in just a matter of weeks and now there are major concerns about a possible economic slowdown as that is why you are seeing weakness across the board as well as I still think prices have another leg lower so be patient. TREND: MIXED---HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

