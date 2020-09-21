Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary December Lean Hogs broke down hard trading to the low at 61.40 and settling nearby at 61.55. This is below support at 61.80 and puts 59.825 in traders sights. Support is at 59.825, 58.25 and then 57.025. Resistance is at 64.80, 66.55 and then 67.80. The market reacted to the weakness in outside markets amid worries the Europe might go into lockdown as the Wuhan virus case load increases in many countries. China has whittled away at is frozen reserves, auctioning more than 450,000 tons from last September to August 2020. Analysts are suggesting China is running out of its reserves and if they continue to auction pork at its present rate their reserves will be depleted within 2 to 3 months. This will have to be replaced. With China attempting to rebuild its herd, imports will remain a key focus of the Chinese government in my opinion. With Germany on the chopping block US exports should play a major role in the restocking of their reserves and in supplying the Chinese consumer with pork. Cash and cutout prices remain firm and are rising. The Pork Cutout Index jumped and is at 84.40 as of 9/18/2020. The Lean Hog Index surged and is at 69.58 as of 9/17/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Monday is 485,000 which is below last weeks 486,000 and above last years slaughter at 444,000. October Feeder Cattle broke down and tested support at 140.775, making its low at 140.60. Support held and price recovered to settle near the session high (142.725) at 142.25. This is still below resistance at 142.40 and the rising 50 DMA at 142.84. This is a key area in my opinion. Feeders are consolidating between the September 16 high at 144.00 and Thursdays low at 140.575. Resistance is at 142.40, the 50 DMA and then 143.50. There is resistance at the gap from 144.35 to 144.875. Resistance then comes in at 145.05 and 146.20. Support is at 140.775 and then 138.95. The Feeder Cattle Index jumped and is at 142.18 as of 9/17/2020. (No update as I write my article.) December Live Cattle broke down below its 112.525 110.725 trading range to the session low at 109.95. It bounced and settled at 110.60. This is below the 110.80 support level and will likely key trade for Tuesday. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 109.60 and then 108.65. Support then comes in at 107.30. A break out above 110.80 could see resistance tested at 112.35. Resistance then come in at 113.90 and then 114.65. Boxed beef cutouts were higher with choice cutouts up 0.58 to 216.22 and select up 1.88 to 205.82. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 10.40 and the load count was 106. Mondays estimated slaughter is 120,000, which is even with last week and above last years 115,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: So far for Monday negotiated cash trading in the Southern Plains and Nebraska has been at a standstill. In the Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been inactive with very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. Last week in the Texas Panhandle and Nebraska live purchases moved from 103.00 to 103.50 and dressed purchases, in Nebraska, moved from 163.00 to 164.00. For the prior week in Kansas live purchases moved mostly at 103.00. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live purchases moved from 103.00 to 105.00 and dressed purchases moved from 162.00 to 164.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.