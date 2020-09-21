rounded corner
GBPNZD : Trading with the Trend
Monday, September 21, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

September 20, 2020 By EWF Aidan (Edit)

Towards the end of August 2020 the GBPNZD pair reversed and has been trending lower since. At EWF we always encourage traders to trade with the trend and not against it. Looking at the 1 Hour chart, GBPNZD was clearly trending lower and was in a correction mode at the start of last week which pushed price higher and was met with bears to push the pair back lower. There were visible signals where possible SELLERS were waiting to get in the market.

In the chart below, a lower low lower high sequence (green) in price confirmed the downside trend and the oscillator below was also moving together with the lower low lower high sequence. A signal for SELLERS was when the correction/pullback higher (pink) started to form a bearish trend continuation divergence pattern (light blue) where price was making a lower high but the oscillator was registering a higher high. A visible bearish market pattern (dark green) was also forming and triggered SELLS at the XA 1.618 where SELLERS started to enter the market. Bearish pattern (green) is invalidated if price breaks above the BC 3.618 so stops would be placed above that level. Another signal to sell the bearish pattern (green) was that price touched and respected the dynamic resistance (black 200MA). Price respecting the moving average was another sign that SELLERS were entering the market. As price reversed lower the oscillator confirmed bearish momentum (blue) and GBPNZD eventually hit the 1:2 RR and 1:3 RR targets. Traders should always have multiple strategies all lined up before entering a trade. When multiple strategies line up it allows a trader to see a clearer trade setup.

GBPNZD 1 Hour Chart September 18.2020

Of course, like any strategy/technique, there will be times when the strategy/technique fails so proper money/risk management should always be used on every trade. Hope you enjoyed this article and follow me on Twitter for updates and questions> @AidanFX or chat me on Skype > EWF Aidan Chan

At Elliottwave-Forecast we cover 78 instruments (Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and ETFs) in 4 different timeframes and we offer 5 Live Session Webinars everyday. We do Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Trade Setup Videos and we have a 24 Chat Room. Our clients are always in the loop for the next market move.

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
