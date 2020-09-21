Trading 101: 5 Big Mistakes Beginners Should Avoid Making

Trading Futures Is A Tough Business, But If You Are One Of The Very Few That Can Succeed, This Could Be A Lucrative Business As Well

I have seen quite a bit since I became a broker in 1998. Some war stories to share about the markets, some crazy moves and much more in between. I was trading futures with clients on the sad Sept. 11th2001 day when the planes hit and the markets were plunging before they were closed for almost a week. I witnessed the meat contracts making limit up and limit down moves over the years and much more..

As a commodity broker I have observed MANY traders, many of them were new traders, and this allows me to share with you some valuable observations I hope will help you start your futures trading journey on a much smoother road than most.

Here are the FIVE CRUCIAL MISTAKES you need to avoid!