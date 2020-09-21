As a speculator, you know well enough that participating in the market in pursuit of profit is a direct and deliberate engagement in uncertainty and risk. Theres simply no way around it. But despite the uncertainties that a market can dish out at any time and from any angle, you can at least be certain that whatever market youre trading is being driven by one of two factors: sentiment or fundamentals.

When it comes to cryptocurrency investments, where fundamentals can be a bit murky, sentiment is a dominant factor that can help guide your decisions. The trick is reading sentiment correctly, and making sound decisions as to what may lay ahead on the horizon. Among the various sentiment indicators you can tune in to, surges in market capitalization is a critical dynamic not to ignore. And thats what were about to discuss here.

The Importance of Market Cap as a Popularity Measure

Before we dive deep into it, lets just get a few basics out of the way. The concept behind market capitalization is pretty simple. A high market cap tells you that an asset is relatively liquid--transactions tend to be a bit easier as there are plenty of buyers and sellers willing to take or fill your position. A high market cap also tells you that theres plenty of capital backing a given asset. Hopefully, the asset is owned by many investors--truly making it a more popular asset--and not just by a handful of owners ready to dump their shares.

In the cryptocurrency market, the two most popular cryptos are, naturally, the ones with the largest market cap: Bitcoin, with a market cap of around 197.5 billion (at the time of writing); and Ethereum, holding second place with a market cap of 42.4 billion.

Not only are these two the biggest large caps in the cryptomarkets, theyre also the only ones that have corresponding derivatives in the futures market, allowing you to speculate on them directly (via futures) or hedge your digital assets with paper.

Market cap tells a good story about the present and past, but its not much of a leading indicator. To get insight as to potential future trends and growth prospects, you have to follow not only the money, but the flow of money, namely, where its going and its rate of acceleration.

When a digital currencys market cap shoots up, it indicates a sharp inflow of capital toward a given digital currency for one reason or another. Whether this surge in popularity is merely driven by hype or, in contrast, a well-founded basis, thats something every crypto investor has to decide for him or herself.

Two Cryptocurrencies Experiencing a Surge in Market Cap

Over the last month, specifically since the beginning of August, the top cryptocurrencies by market cap have seen relatively steep declines, with Ethereum holding out better than most.

Currently, Bitcoins performance, at -5.95%, is trailing Ethereums 8.58% lead. But in terms of capital inflows, Chainlink (LINK), a decentralized oracle network platform built on top of the Ethereum blockchain has vastly outperformed both cryptocurrencies valuations, rising 55.30% despite its month-long tumble. As you can see below, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, judging from market cap inflow, are ETH and LINK.

For those of you who might be unfamiliar with LINK, its issuing network, ChainLink, operates in the arena of smart contracts, allowing ETH contracts to be distributed across a wider range of third-party data sources. LINK is the name given to the digital asset tokens used to pay for services on its network.

To get a big-picture view of LINK inflows, lets get a year-to-date snapshot of all three assets.

While BTC saw its market cap rise by 47.43% since January 2020, ETH topped it by a wide margin, rising 188.73%. LINK, however, bested both, surging an astounding 538.42%.

In terms of price and affordability, LINK presents the most attractive prospect, hovering around $12.10; ETH is currently at $387.80; and Bitcoin, the most expensive among all three, is trading at $10,668.85.

Is Popularity by Market Cap a Strong Indicator of Potential Future Growth?

This is a tricky question. Its similar to the questions surrounding a high (Price-to-Earnings) PE ratio in the equities space, whether a high multiple is justified or will soon be validated by quarterly earnings.

In the case of crypto-assets, the question of validation is a much longer-term prospect, as the market itself marks the early valuations of an emerging industry, or rather, emerging functions that are just now finding a foothold in terms of mainstream enterprise adoption. The prospect of digital token adoption, as transactional currencies fueling their networks and services, are still a matter of adoption and, to a large extent, speculation.

From a technical point of view, all three currencies have retraced significantly from their March lows:

LINK has pulled back the most, retracing nearly 61.8% (on a Fibonacci retracement scale) early this month;

ETH retraced between 38.2% and 50%; and

BTC has barely pulled back, falling a mere 24% in September.

Does LINKs healthy retracement, low valuation, and relatively light market cap indicate room for growth, despite its rapid 538% year-to-date surge?

Might ETHs smart contract adoption and moderate performance indicate a steady tailwind for both the service and asset?

And might BTC, which is more of a monetary digital asset rather than a functional one, buckle under the weight of its valuations, in light of such a muted retracement; or might the investor sentiment keep its upward-bound trend afloat?

The Bottom Line

Market capitalization and capital inflows serve as key sentiment indicators that may help investors analyze their investment prospects. The critical moment of fundamental validation can sometimes take years to arrive--this is true of any investment, stocks, bonds, commodities, and particularly cryptocurrencies. The two most popular cryptocurrencies this month, based on market cap alone, appear to be ETH and LINK. How this pans out in the near-term is something that remains to be seen.

