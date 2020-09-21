|
|
Markets Are at Critical 50-Day SMA
Monday, September 21, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
Chris joins Moe Ansari on Market Wrap with Moe to discuss the markets (starting at Minute 24:00). Moe and Chris suggest the markets are in a very strange place the technicals and fundamentals seem totally disconnected. The technical trend for the market remains upward, although we are likely in bubble territory, caused by Fed intervention and Robinhooders. Bubbles can go on for years, so even though prices are high the trend remains your friend. Stay alert be cautious and always revisit your trading strategy when markets are changing rapidly.
CLICK ON THE PLAYER BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Recent articles from this author
- Global Markets Break Hard to the Downside, Watch Support Levels - Monday, September 21, 2020
- Markets Are at Critical 50-Day SMA - Monday, September 21, 2020
- Gold Is on the Cusp of a Breakout - Sunday, September 20, 2020
- Platinum and Palladium Set to Surge as Gold Breaks Higher - Sunday, September 20, 2020
- Chris Talks Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar With Jim Goddard - Wednesday, September 16, 2020
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018