Markets Are at Critical 50-Day SMA



Chris joins Moe Ansari on Market Wrap with Moe to discuss the markets (starting at Minute 24:00). Moe and Chris suggest the markets are in a very strange place the technicals and fundamentals seem totally disconnected. The technical trend for the market remains upward, although we are likely in bubble territory, caused by Fed intervention and Robinhooders. Bubbles can go on for years, so even though prices are high the trend remains your friend. Stay alert be cautious and always revisit your trading strategy when markets are changing rapidly. CLICK ON THE PLAYER BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST GET CHRISS TRADING AND INVESTING SIGNALS HERE

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018