USDCHF Rallies, Eyes Further Upside Pressure

USDCHF continues to face recovery risk as it saw a rally on Monday. On the downside, support comes in at the 0.9100 level. Below here leaves support at the 0.9050 level and then the 0.9000 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.8950 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 0.9200 level with a turn above here opening the door for a move towards the 0.9250 level. And then the 0.9300 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.9350 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside pressure. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the upside on further corrective recovery.





