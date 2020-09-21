A month ago my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite posted a column entitled, Wise Words. Based on the train wreck being seen today with stocks and commodities I thought it timely to repost my ramblings from back then. I hope you can find something of interest.

August 21, 2020

One of the most reliable old sayings when it comes to any market spilled from the lips of John Maynard Keynes back in the 1930s. He said, Markets can remain irrational longer than you can stay solvent. Mr. Keynes was a British economist whose ideas, according to Wikipedia, fundamentally changed the theory and practice of macroeconomics and the economic policies of governments. Though he passed away in 1946, Time magazine named him among its, Most Important People of the Century in 1999. Time stated, "his radical idea that governments should spend money they don't have may have saved capitalism."



Keeping that old reliable saying in mind from above let me review briefly how the stock and commodity markets have performed this year. In January, commodities as measured by the CRB and Goldman Sachs indexes topped out and dropped dramatically into April. The stock market as measured by the S&P or the Dow topped out in February and dropped dramatically into March. The sell-off with both markets was enormous and history making and caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a collapsing jobs market.

And once both markets bottomed, they turned higher with the S&P posting a new all time high as did the Nasdaq, hitting a 6 to 8 month high. The commodity indexes rose to 5 to 6 month highs. By any measure, the stock and commodity markets posted, V bottoms which are historically quite bullish.

However, while stocks and commodities were ratcheting higher and higher, the economy did not improve much at all. The US economy was being held in check by the coronavirus pandemic that shows no signs of ending and the simple fact the unemployment rate is the highest since the 1930s. The stock and commodity markets may have posted V bottoms but thus far, the economy is posting an L bottom which is historically quite bearish.

What has unfolded since the March/April lows, is a huge disconnect between the markets and the economy. The stock market is looking past the pandemic and woefully dismal jobs market and anticipating better times. The economy on the other hand is saying, loud and clear, Hold on, we are not yet out of the woods!

This week, the minutes of the July, Federal Reserve meeting were released and here are a few choice tidbits to digest and contemplate. From CNBC News,the ongoing public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation the near term. And when that statement hit the wires and digested by the trade, stocks turned lower and so did commodities per se.





In my weekly column from a few weeks ago entitled, Hard To Turn I stated clearly. Never, ever, assume anything where markets are concerned. Simply because most markets are now moving higher I need to witness for myself a change in the unemployment rate or a decline in covid-19 cases before I am comfortable with the long side of any market. I have been skeptical of being a bull but woefully wrong since March and April. But that is not much of a surprise to those that know me well. I am indeed, hard to turn.



I also stated, on my computer is taped an old Scotch Irish Prayer that goes like this. Lord, grant that I may always be right, for Thou knowest I am hard to turn. It is true that I am stubborn as a mule and only change when the facts or the supply-demand fundamentals have changed. If those things dont change significantly I am indeed, hard to turn. And unfortunately that is where I now stand with stocks and commodities though both have improved sharply over the past months. I see and acknowledge the strength but do not trust the markets.

Jim Cramer, the stock market guru found on CNBC is expressing similar fears that I hold. He stated this week, The S&Ps new highs are a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing about the hardship of millions of people on food stamps, or the millions about to be fired from service jobs, or the homeless, or the people who are just huddled at home waiting for the vaccine, which currently feels a lot like waiting for Godot. A few others that expressed doubt about the rise underway with stocks and commodities are Warren Buffet and George Soros, both gazillionaires as well as legends in the world of finance. Mr. Soros went so far as to argue the stock market is nothing more than a bubble due the Federal Reserve. I agree wholeheartedly!

Try to be objective when it comes to any market. And never forget the wise words of Mr. Keynes.

This morning is flat out bearish for virtually every market on the board. The losses in some cases such as silver are simply breathtaking. At one point, silver futures were down more than $16,000 per contract. The bulls that have been doing well since March are taking a beating today. And stocks as measured by the Dow Jones is down 970 points as I type furiously away.

However, it is September, the most bearish month of the year for stocks and commodities. It is not unusual, as I have stated time again in my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite that being long much of anything in September is tough to do. And unfortunately, September has more to go before it is over.

But then, it is October. And if you know the history of markets you fully understand what has unfolded in October in past years. If you don't know, I suggest strongly you do as Casey Stengle used to say and, "go look it up!"

The time now is 10:22 a.m. Chicago

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 4056 682 5010







