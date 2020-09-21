Hello traders,

DeFi Index is moving as expected from September 7th, so more weakness is in view within a wave (C), after price started impulsively trading below the lower corrective channel line on the updated count.

Wave (C) is an impulse, therfore it is structured by five legs, and in this case can be targeting 1300/1200 region. That said, be aware of corrective pullbacks along the way.

Want more Elliott Wave Analysis on a daily basis? Click Here And Try our services for 7 Days.

DeFi Index, 4h (previous count)

DeFi Index, 4h (updated count)