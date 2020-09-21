Be advised that all my comments are my OPINION and that OPINION is based on my long term in-house model that I dubbed LAWG 647. The prices I use in my model are week ending prices, usually Friday.BTW, trading commodities isriskyand not meant for those that faint at the sight of blood.

September 21, 2020

ARE SOYBEANS GETTING OVERDONE?

Happy Monday everyone, lets talk November Soybeans.

Soybeans are having a big run up having rallied over a $1.80 from August 10, to last Friday, the 18th of September. So what does the LAWG647 Model tell us?

We know that Soybeans are in a definite uptrend. According to the Model it will take a close at or below $8.39 on September 25th, IMO unlikely. The Model also tells us that the Positive Indicator is above the fifth Standard Deviation of the long term average. In fact the Positive Indicator is in record high levels to the long term average. So what to do?

IMO buying at these levels is pretty risky. That does not mean that November Soybeans cannot go higher, it means the odds are suggesting they are getting pretty top heavy and may be due for a short term price correction. I am looking to counter trend sell and my recommendation can be seen on the below mentioned Trades for the Week.

I do not think Soybeans are going to change the long term bullish trend only in the short term I will be looking for an overbought price correction.

If you are interested in our trading ideas you can go to our website and checkout Trades of the Week.

Lee Gaus is a founding partner of EFG Group founded in 1992 which specializes in servicing Introducing Brokers.Prior to founding EFG Group Lee Gaus, Tom Fritz and Steve Erdman all began their Commodity Futures careers with ADM. Collectively Lee, Tom and Steve have over one hundred years of experience in the industry.

International Futures Group (IFG) founded in 1994 is a sister company to EFG Groupspecializes in serving institutions, professional traders and individual investors.

We believe our experience and the development of the Model provide our clients, Introducing Brokers and individual clients a unique perspective. If commodity trading is what you do drop me a line atLee@efggrp.comor give me a call at 312-384-1166, or 1-877-304-1369. We will be glad you called and are confident so will you.