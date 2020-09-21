The North American Ag Report 8:30 a.m. update for 9/21/20



9/15/20 the computer went LONG November lumber (Elec) at 610.10 with current trend following stop at $640.60. Friday, September 18, 2020 November lumber settled down 19.0 at 578.60. 8/20/20 the computer went LONG December lean hogs (Elec) at 55.15 with current trend following stop at $58.35. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec lean hogs settled down .10 at 63.525.

On 9/16/20 the computer went LONG December live cattle (Elec) at 112.05 with current trend following stop 110.85. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec live cattle settled up .725 at 112.05.

On 9/14/20 the computer went LONG October feeder cattle (Elec) at $141.85 with computer trend following stop at $138.35. Friday, September 18, 2020 October feeder cattle settled up .75 at $142.20.

On 8/13/20 the computer went LONG Dec corn (Elec) at $3.29 1/2 with current trend following stop at $3.61 1/4. Friday, September 18, 2020 July Dec settled up 3 at $3.78 1/4.

On 9/17/20 the computer went LONG Dec Chicago wheat (Elec) at $5.57 with current trend following stop at $5.33. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec Chi wheat settled up 21 at $5.77 1/4.

On 9/17/20 the computer went LONG Dec Minneapolis wheat (Elec) at $5.38 1/2 with current trend following stop at $5.22. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec Minn wheat settled up 9 3/4 at $5.51 1/4.

On 8/14/20 the computer went LONG Dec KC wheat (Elec) at $4.43 with current trend following stop at $4.63. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec KC wheat settled up 18 1/2 at $5.06.

On 8/13/20 the computer went LONG Nov soybeans (Elec) at $8.85 with current trend following stop at $9.84 1/2. Friday, September 18, 2020 Nov soybeans settled up 15 1/4 at $10.43 3/4.

On 8/13/20 the computer went LONG Dec soybean meal (Elec) at 295.5 with the current trend following stop at 317.7. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec soybean meal settled up 6.8 at 332.1.

On 7/31/20 the computer went LONG Dec soybean oil (Elec) at 30.64 with current trend following stop at 33.95. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec soybean oil settled up .29 at 35.15.

On 8/20/20 the computer went LONG Dec cotton at 63.97 with current trend following stop at 64.16. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec cotton settled down .19 at 65.66.

On 9/8/20 the computer went SHORT Dec coffee at 128.55 with current trend following stop at 124.20. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec coffee settled down 3.90 at 114.15.

On 8/25/20 the computer went SHORT December heating oil at 1.2672 with current trend following stop at 1.2276. Friday, September 18, 2020 December heating settled down .0054 at 1.1922.

On 9/2/20 the computer went SHORT November crude oil at 41.72 with current trend following stop at 42.20. Friday, September 18, 2020 November crude settled down .07 at 41.15.

On 9/9/20 the computer went SHORT November natural gas at 2.835 with current trend following stop at 2.777. Friday, September 18, 2020 November natural gas settled up .047 at 2.624.

On 8/11/20 the computer went SHORT December gold at 1982.5 with current trend following stop at 2089.40. Friday, September 18, 2020 December gold settled up 7.2 at 1951.10.

On 8/12/20 the computer went SHORT Dec Comex silver at 2447.0 with current trend following stop at 3020.0. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec Comex silver settled down 15.0 at 2695.0.

On 9/3/20 the computer went SHORT Dec mini Dow Jones at 28130 with current trend following stop at 29052. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec mini Dow Jones settled down 190 at 27605.

On 9/3/20 the computer went SHORT Dec mini Nasdaq at 11977.50 with current trend following stop at 11539.50. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec mini Nasdaq settled down 136.75 at 10938.50.

On 9/3/20 the computer went SHORT Dec mini S and P at 3474.00 with current trend following stop at 3420.00. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec mini S&P settled down 33.75 at 3317.25.

On 9/8/20 the computer went LONG Dec US dollar at 93.355 with current trend following stop at 92.630. Friday, September 18, 2020 Dec US dollar settled up .040 at 93.010. This information is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to buy the commodities herein named. The factual information of this report has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to the accuracy, and is not to be construed as representation by North American Agricultural Services.

