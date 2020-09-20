Gold Is on the Cusp of a Breakout



Charlotte McLeod of the Investing New Network interviews Chris and discuss: US$2,200 possible for gold in the near term and Golds long term price potential; Miners in the first pause of a new bullish trend; new price targets for silver; and election day trading patterns to watch. CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH 0:00 Intro

0:17 US$2,200 possible for gold in the near term

2:09 Golds price potential in the long term

4:12 Miners in the first pause of a new bullish trend

7:31 A new price target for silver

10:37 Dont bet against the market yet

12:10 Election year trading patterns to watch

14:40 Outro GET CHRISS TRADING AND INVESTING SIGNALS TODAY CLICK HERE

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018