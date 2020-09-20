This/Next Week Forecast
(September 21 - 25, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2550, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2825.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2550, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2410 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 2160.
previous week cocoa forecast chart
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand showing the fair price at the level $2825.
Long-Term Forecast
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2502, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2800 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3105.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2502, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2075 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1800.