This/Next Week Forecast

(September 21 - 25, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 114.4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 120 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 132.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 110, which will be followed by reaching support level 104 and 95.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing oversold market and the fair price at the level $155.



Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132 - 140.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 119, which will be followed by reaching support level 95 - 89.