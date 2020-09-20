rounded corner
Natural Gas Weekly Forecast, September 21 - 25
Sunday, September 20, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

This/Next Week Forecast
(September 21 - 25, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2.160, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2.480 and 2.700.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.910, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.640.

Chart Natural gas This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

previous week natural gas forecast chart
Chart Natural gas This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and fair price at the level $2.7. Before November demand is temporarily felt, that pushed price down, but after few first cold weeks market will go up back to the target level $2.7.
Natural Gas Fundamental Analysis, Ending Stocks, Inventory Chart

Long-Term Forecast
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.160, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.700.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.160, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.640.

Chart Natural gas Forecast 2020, Long-term Outlook, Technical Analysis



About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
