rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Forecast, September 21 - 25
Sunday, September 20, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

Bookmark and Share

This/Next Week Forecast
(September 21 - 25, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 40.35, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 43.00 - 43.75 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 47.70.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 40.35, which will be followed by moving down to support level 36.60.

Chart Crude oil This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

previous week crude oil forecast chart
Chart Crude oil This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and the fair price at the level $52. Manufacturing recovery and speed of decreasing stocks pushing price to this target level. As minimum price $43 will be reached on this week.

Chart Crude Oil Storage, Inventory

Long-term Forecast
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 41.05, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 50.50.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 41.05, which will be followed by reaching support level 34.35 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 26.00 - 21.42.

Chart Crude oil Forecast 2020, Long-term Outlook, Technical Analysis



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy