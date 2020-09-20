rounded corner
GOLD Weekly Forecast, September 21 - 25
Sunday, September 20, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

Forecast For This/Next Week
(September 21 - 25, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1966, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2033 - 2073.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1906, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1862 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1795.

Fundamental Analysis

Market have lost negative conditions for further gold uptrend pressure and probably we have more potential for deeper correction, but same time market still do not give any signals for downtrend beginning. In this case further trend direction will be defined by technical analysis.

Long-term Forecast
(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1920 - 1795, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2175 - 2400.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1795, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1500 and 1350.

Chart Gold Forecast 2020, Long-term Outlook, Technical Analysis



About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
