The Battle of The Wheats



Published by: Peter Karaverdian Kansas Wheat VS Chicago Wheat Bear Spread The seasonality for for the Kansas/Chicago wheat turns bearish normally this time of year, but that does not necessarily mean it repeats so easily. We see that on the technicals and then we hear the WHY's later. Using our technical style at Fortetrader, called our Bread and Butter Strategy helps use stay on the right side of these trends, and helps us get out when we are wrong. Resulting in smaller losses and larger winners. You can see on the charts that oneFridays close, weencountered are large sell candle on the hourly charts. This still has not been confirmed as a short on the highertime-framessuch as our 4 hour time-frame. But we want to watch this Spreads to see if it will continue long, or our short signal confirms. Sometimes its all about the timing, and getting in correctly can set you up for a a great potential entry here. Trade Idea: The marginfor December KEZ2020-ZWZ2020 is $484. The spread is trading at around -70'6. With our trend finder system we do not have a target. We move accordingly with price action, we take what we see! If you are a struggling Futures Trader I HIGHLY recommend you visit us and see what we have to offer for you. WE CAN HELP! If you are not a subscriber toFortetraderthen subscribe atForteTrader.net try it outforfree! You may also click here to registerfora pre recorded webinar! ForteTrader December Kansas City Wheat (KE) VS December Chicago Wheat (ZW) Source: 1 Hour Tradestation Futures Plus Source: Tradestation Futures Plus Source: Season Algo The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site. U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS. RISK DISCLOSURE:



About the author Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.

Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true. Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.

Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.